Doctors say not to worry about experiencing a response to second dose of the vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Medical experts are urging people not to be concerned if they experience responses to their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some patients claim they are having side effects, but doctors detail it is a response and is perfectly normal.

According to physicians, the distinction is more than imperative to note. Dr. Valerie Scott, a family care physician at Roper St. Francis Hospital, said a “reaction seen as anaphylaxis or getting a rash while a response for some is a fever-or even chills.”

While some may think the fever or chills is a symptom of contracting COVID-19 from the vaccine, Dr. Scott said that simply is not possible. Rather, it means that you have a good, strong immune system that is responding to the vaccine.

For those who have tested positive for SARS CoV-2, Dr. Scott said you may be more likely to experience responses. This can be presented as severe arm pain or fever, but she said it’s still fine to get the second dose. Instead of picking a random day, she suggests picking a Friday or a day that you do not have a big meeting or something special at work.

But—nonetheless—the importance of obtaining both doses remains.

What happens is, the first vaccine kind of sets the groundwork and kind of stimulates your immune system, and then the second one boosters it. Dr. Valerie Scott, Roper St. Francis

While unlikely to experience responses at all, Dr. Scott said if you do, it is nothing severe. She added that, “if that does happen to you, which is pretty unlikely, you’ll be fine in a day or so.”

While many have already received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Scott said it’s important to remember to continue wearing a mask and social distancing as the vaccine does not take full effect until 3 weeks after the second injection.

LATEST HEADLINES: