Donors to receive free COVID-19 antibody test during upcoming Tidelands Health blood drives

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) — Blood donors at several upcoming blood drives hosted by Tidelands Health will get a bonus with their donation: a free COVID-19 antibody test.

The American Red Cross is providing the antibody test as an additional health service to donors. The testing can provide insight into whether donors may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The free antibody testing will be available at the the following blooding drives:

Wednesday, July 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South in Murrells Inlet, across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Friday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South in Murrells Inlet, across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Monday, July 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness in Pawleys Island.

Tuesday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South in Murrells Inlet, across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

The free antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection such as COVID-19. The test does not indicate if a person is currently infected with COVID-19.

Some individuals who have COVID-19 never develop symptoms, so the antibody test can help determine if an individual has unknowingly had the virus. Those wishing to know whether they currently have COVID-19 should be tested at a free Tidelands Health testing clinic or schedule an appointment with their health care provider.

The antibody test should not be used as a current diagnosis.

