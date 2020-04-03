Dr. Fauci, face of America’s response to coronavirus, getting his own bobble head

MILWAUKEE (CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is getting his own bobblehead.

Fauci has become a familiar and reassuring face to the nation, as he appears in President Trump’s regular news briefings on the crisis. He is one of the leading members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci has been Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci was probably best known for his contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS in the 1980s.

The bobblehead is offered by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

Dr. Fauci bobblehead (CNN)

“He’s done a lot looking back in the past, you know, but until a couple weeks ago, nobody really knew his name unless you were in the medical community,” Co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Phil Sklar said. “So right now, I think this is a perfect way to really commemorate him, honor him, and celebrate everything he’s doing and will continue to do to hopefully get the nation back to where it was a month ago.”

The bobblehead is available for pre-order exclusively through the museum’s online store. They cost $25 each, along with a flat-rate shipping fee of eight dollars per order. Five dollars of each one sold will be donated to the American Hospital Association for its “100 million mask challenge.”

The bobbleheads are expected to ship in July.

LATEST HEADLINES: