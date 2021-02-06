Drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic ends just after opening

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at North Myrtle Beach High School has already run out of vaccine vouchers shortly after opening.

The clinic was supposed to be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., but the clinic has handed out the last voucher at 8:45 a.m.

A line of cars began to form around 8:30 a.m. and shortly after the last voucher was handed out.

McLeod Health workers gave the first 1,800 people in line a voucher to come back today to receive the vaccine inside the high school. Those who come who don’t have a voucher, will not be able to receive a vaccine today.

The clinic was open to all in PHASE 1A, which includes elderly people over 70 and healthcare workers.

McLeod Health told News13 that they plan on hosting another event in the Carolina Forest area next weekend.

