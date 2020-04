Emergency physicians: Injecting toxic chemicals to treat COVID-19 can kill you

A Costco customer takeS advantage of the grand opening of a new store in Ridgeland, Miss., to stock up on water, bath tissue and cleaning supplies including disinfecting wipes to help deal with coronavirus, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The American College of Emergency Physicians warns the public about misleading COVID-19 related information that was recently released.

According to a news release sent to News13’s sister station 22News, the issued warning is as followed: “injecting or swallowing rubbing alcohol, bleach or other chemicals not designed for human consumption can kill you. These products should only be used as directed.”

The statement adds there is no approved treatment for COVID-19 and listening to COVID-19 misinformation is dangerous. You are advised to call 911 or go to the closest emergency department immediately if you ingest disinfectant.