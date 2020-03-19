Episcopal Church in SC suspends in-person public services through March due to outbreak

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – The Episcopal Church in South Carolina has suspended all in-person public services through March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Diocese of South Carolina, which is also known as the The Episcopal Church in SC, released the following statement Thursday morning:

In consideration of the most vulnerable among us and under the latest recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control, the Diocese of South Carolina (DSC), representing Episcopalians in the eastern half of South Carolina, made the difficult but necessary decision on Monday, March 16 to suspend all in-person worship services until the end of March.

In addition to public worship services, DSC requests that all in-person parish meetings and gatherings in the Diocese of South Carolina be suspended until the end of the month of March.

“We must remember that our collective efforts are to minimize risk, love our neighbor, and continue to be the church,” said Rev. Cn. Caleb Lee, Standing Committee President, Diocese of South Carolina. “We are in a public health crisis. We continue to discourage all at-risk populations and anyone experiencing respiratory illness (or exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory illness) from leaving home.”

In order to respond to this rapidly-evolving situation, the DSC has added a webpage dedicated to providing information and resources helpful to the diocese during the COVID-19 outbreak that can be found at this link: episcopalchurchsc.org/covid19.

All communications from diocesan leadership will be available on this webpage, as well as continuous updates on resources and information that may be helpful to churches throughout our diocese during this time.

In addition, flexible work hours have been given to all church employees so that no one is required to be physically present nor feel pressured into serving in a volunteer capacity.

The decision was made in consultation with the Venerable Calhoun Walpole, Archdeacon; the Rt. Rev. Henry N. Parsley, Jr., Visiting Bishop of the Diocese; and various clergy and lay leaders in the congregations.