Events at Myrtle Beach Convention Center postponed or canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several events at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center have either been postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Eastern Cheer event set for April 4 at the center has been postponed, according to the center’s Facebook page.

The “Singing in the Sun” event scheduled for April has been postponed until April 2021, the center’s Facebook page says.

The Cheer Ltd. Nationals at CANAM competition has been rescheduled for April 18-19, according to Varsity’s website. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 20 – Sunday, March 21, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Spirit Sports’ Battle at the Beach cheer and dance competition at the convention center has been postponed, according to the center’s Facebook page. The event’s Facebook page says the event was set for Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29.

Grand Strand’s Largest Job Fair has postponed until further notice, according to the convention center’s Facebook page.

The 2020 Horry County Schools Tech Fair, which was scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 at the convention center, has been canceled, according to the district’s website.

The convention center also says they are taking the following precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

“24-hour cleaning and sanitation in our convention center, using approved disinfectants. We have always had strong sanitization measures to clean and sanitize the facility and frequently touched surfaces. We are increasing those standards.

Placement of several additional hand sanitizer dispensers that are available for visitors and staff. Dispensers will be frequently monitored to ensure they are refilled and operating properly.

Increased signage around the convention center to include messages to attendees on best practices to avoid illness.

We will continue to follow updates and protocols suggested by the CDC, the state Department of Health, the local Department of Health and other credible agencies to best ensure the safety of our community. As always, we will follow all applicable guidelines, directives, and regulations.

We remain in close communication with many organizations regarding best practices.

We receive their communication and recommendations related to COVID-19. We are sharing observations and reporting on any potential news or strategic opportunities.

We encourage guests to take necessary precautions to reduce their risks of exposure to infectious germs and/or viruses. Wash hands often and limit touching your face, cover your mouth when coughing and stay home, or in your hotel room, when sick to prevent the spread of illness to others.”

