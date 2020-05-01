Family planning during a pandemic: Is it safe?

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – COVID-19 has families thinking about priorities and planning for the future.

Some couples in the Grand Strand are wanting to start or expand their families during the pandemic.

But is it safe?

Dr. Eduardo Martinez is an OBGYN for Tidelands Health Women’s Center.

In the small number of coronavirus cases involving pregnant women, CDC officials say the data does not support the theory that pregnant women are more likely to be infected.

“I think it is safe,” said Martinez.

“Having this time to reflect on what your future goals are have caused people to rethink many aspects of their lives. Either starting or expanding on their family is one of them.”

For safe measure, doctors are working with patients via telehealth visits from preconception until a confirmed pregnancy.

Martinez says some patient’s blood work may be tested at separate labs. Some may not enter the office until their first ultrasound.

“Once we get passed a certain level on the pregnancy hormone level, then we can have them come in to have an ultrasound,” said Martinez.

That’s at about seven weeks along.

In the meantime, Martinez advises couples to get healthy by eating a balanced diet, exercising, and managing stress levels.

“People tend to focus on the woman herself, but the man also needs to be healthy. About 1/3 of infertility is male factor,” said Martinez.

He also suggests women take preconception prenatal vitamins with folic acid.

But family planning also includes those trying to avoid pregnancy.

The South Atlantic Planned Parenthood says in the last six weeks of telehealth services going live, family planning appointments make up of 30% of calls.

PP says they are able to reach more patients virtually and assist with prescribing contraceptives without a physical annual exam.

“First and foremost, we trust our patients. We take a lot of information verbally. We’ll take histories verbally and we’ll get information about your last set of vitals and we can plug all of that into the system and we can give you a prescription based on that,” said Patrick Summers, Director of Patient Experience.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has similar resources in Horry and Georgetown Counties.