Fifth Robeson County resident tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A fifth resident of Robeson County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county health officials.

The older person has travel history and has been hospitalized, the county says.

The county announced its fourth resident to test positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday morning.

County officials announced Tuesday that a Robeson County resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in New Jersey while visiting family there. The announcement said there was no ‘linking his condition and this community.’

Prior to that, two other Robeson County residents had tested positive locally for COVID-19. They were close contacts of one another, officials said.

