First COVID-19 vaccine given by SC National Guard member today administered at Tidelands Waccamaw

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The first COVID-19 vaccine administered by a South Carolina National Guard member was given at the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital on Thursday.

Gov. McMaster tweeted the men and women of the state National Guard have been delivering PPE and supporting vaccination efforts for more than 300 days. “We owe them a debt of gratitude,” McMaster said.

Tidelands Health also announced on Thursday they will hire temporary staffing positions and seek community help to carry out the vaccinations.

The health system is asking individuals with previous health care experience to apply for a range of temporary positions, including vaccine administrator and clinic monitor. Individuals with data entry and customer service experience can apply to serve as a clinic registrar. Those who are hired for the temporary positions will be fully trained and will receive the COVID-19 vaccine before beginning work.

A #SCGuard health care NCO gives a #COVID19 vaccine to a citizen at the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Jan. 7, 2021, in support of the state's vaccination efforts. This was the first COVID-19 vaccine administered by a SC #NationalGuard member to a member of the community. pic.twitter.com/DkY4MOraEk — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) January 7, 2021

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as we can, as quickly and safely as we can, in accordance with state guidelines,” said Gayle Resetar, the health system’s chief operating officer. “To do that, we need support from our community. If you are a retired nurse, if you’ve left the work force or even if you’re already working in our community but would like to earn additional income, this is a great opportunity to serve.

“Record COVID-19 levels in our community have stretched our workforce to the limit. To successfully carry out a communitywide vaccination program, we’re investing in these new staff positions that will enable us to safely get vaccine in arms as quickly as possible.”

In addition to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, those who are hired for the temporary positions will be fully trained and will have appropriate personal protective equipment to safeguard their health.

Interested individuals can apply online here.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have cared for our community, and our community has cared for us,” Resetar said. “The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is cause for optimism that we can defeat this deadly virus. By temporarily increasing our staffing, we can make sure we’re ready to vaccinate our community as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.”