Florence 1 Schools board to discuss preliminary reopening plan Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley is expected to discuss the district’s preliminary re-opening plans Thursday night with the board of trustees.

Last month, the board unanimously approved a revised calendar that pushed the start date for students back to September 8. Under that calendar, teachers head back August 24. The school year would end on June 11.

School was originally supposed to start for Florence 1 students on August 3.

O’Malley said the new calendar would give more time to have more data on the spread of COVID-19. He also said last month a virtual academy would be offered as an alternative.

The meeting is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Facebook Live and YouTube.

