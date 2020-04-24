Florence branch of NAACP receives complaints from F1S employees about ‘horrific’ violations of COVID-19 guidelines

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Branch of the NAACP said it received several complaints from employees at Florence 1 Schools about “horrific violations” of Federal and State COVID-19 guidelines.

The NAACP claims assistant teachers, bus drivers, and other staff had to pass out work packets and meals to the public without required PPE and ignored social distancing guidelines.

The NAACP also said an employee at the Beck Center became sick and was sent home the last week of March to self-quarantine. Employees that worked with the employee were sent to Greenwood School and the Beck Center was closed. Other employees at Greenwood Schools then became sick and were sent home, and some employees were transferred to other schools.

The NAACP said all of the employees should have been quarantined and contact-traced, and testing is mandatory before re-opening schools.

The NAACP said the incidents are being investigated locally and have been sent to the SC State NAACP office for investigation with the Governor, South Carolina Superintendent of Education, and DHEC.

News13 reached out to Florence 1 Schools on Wednesday. On Friday evening, a school district representative told us the district has no comment at this time.