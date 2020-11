FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City council unanimously voted Monday to extend its COVID-19 emergency ordinance for another 60 days.

The ordinance was originally put in place Sept. 14 and was set to expire at midnight Wednesday. The emergency ordinance will now expire Jan. 11.

The ordinance includes several prior ordinances consolidated into one and the requirement for masks.

In October, the county voted to extend its mask ordinance.