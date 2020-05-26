Florence County surpasses 600 cases of COVID-19; Horry County has 382 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 253 new cases of the coronavirus and six additional deaths in the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,416 and those who have died to 446.

Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in young adults in Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties. Both young adults had underlying health conditions.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 5 new (382 total)

Marion: 1 new (66 total)

Dillon: 4 new (152 total)

Marlboro: 5 new (117 total)

Darlington: 8 new (254 total)

Florence: 7 new (605 total)

Georgetown: 2 new (71 total)

New cases today in other counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Dorchester (1), Greenville (46), Greenwood (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (14), Marion (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (10), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (1), Union (3), Williamsburg (5), York (6)