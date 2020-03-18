Florence County to move to modified operations, state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County will move to modified operations and a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic, county officials said in a release.

Starting at noon on Thursday, access by the public to county buildings, facilities and offices will be restricted. This restriction will continue “until public health officials have determined the threat to the public posed by COVID-19 has passed.”

Florence County Council is expected to declare a state of emergency, which will take effect Thursday.

The county also says the changes in the following document will be implemented:

