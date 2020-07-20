Florence School District 2 proposes in-person classes, start date

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to clarify that the school board still has to approve the proposals and to include more information from the Superintendent.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 2 proposed Monday to have classes face-to-face five days a week, however; virtual schooling is being given as an option.

The district also proposed 4K-8 students return to school August 31, one week before high school students. Virtual schooling will begin Sept. 8. Dual-credit courses will begin on Aug. 17.

The virtual schooling will be done through Google Classroom, Apex and VirtualSC and approximately 20% of students have signed up for it, the district said.

Students opting for virtual classes will still be allowed to participate in extra-curriculars. The first football game of the season will be Sept. 11, with the rest of the fall sports schedule to be posted in the future, the district said.

The district also still plans on having recess and breaking the playground up into zones. Lunch and breakfast will be served in the classrooms for 4K-8 students to maintain social distancing, the district said.

All students will be encouraged to wear a mask inside the classrooms. All teachers and staff will be required to wear masks. All high school students will also be required to wear masks, according to the district.

The district said depending on class size, class may be held in the gym or outside in some cases.

Registration for high school students will be Aug. 4 and 5, where students will take ID photos and pay any fees.

The school board still has to approve the proposals before it becomes final.

The school calendar will be updated on the district's website after July 27. Those who would like to sign up for virtual schooling can get more information on the school district's website.