Florence School District 3 to move to all virtual learning to start semester

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 will move to all virtual learning to start the semester, the district announced Friday.

All students will learn virtually at the start of the semester Tuesday through Jan. 15, the district said. The decision was made due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The district will also postpone all athletic games and practices, which will transition back within the two week period.

Read the full statement from the district below:

“After speaking with the medical community and monitoring the positive COVID-19 data for the past couple of days, Florence School District 3 has altered its original plans for returning after the winter break and now will resume on Tuesday, January 5, completely virtual for all students and staff. Virtual learning for students will continue through January 15.

“Staff will return to work on Monday, January 4, virtually and will transition on-site within the two weeks. All athletic games and practices are postponed as well. Practices will transition back within the two weeks.

“Currently, hospitals are running out of beds across the state and with Florence County having a 36% positivity rate today and ranking third in the state, we believe returning in-person will put students and staff at risk.

“FSD3 will keep you informed of any additional changes during the next two weeks.”