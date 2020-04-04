Fourth Robeson County resident tests positive for COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County has identified a fourth case of COVID-19.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 while being briefly hospitalized locally, according to a press release from the county. The patient is an elderly man with no travel history, the county says.

He is at home and doing well currently.

County officials announced Tuesday that a Robeson County resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in New Jersey while visiting family there. The announcement said there was no ‘linking his condition and this community.’

Prior to that, two other Robeson County residents had tested positive locally for COVID-19. They were close contacts of one another, officials said.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Latest Headlines