Free COVID-19 testing at Pelicans Stadium Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Tidelands Health is hosting a free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium.
Testing begins Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The testing is free and open to all individuals and pre-screening is not required. Participants will drive up and stay in their cars throughout the whole process. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing.
Testing is available while testing supplies last.
