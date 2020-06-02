Live Now
Free COVID-19 testing in Mullins and Marion

Coronavirus
(Courtesy: MUSC and HCPSC)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina and Health Care Partners of South Carolina are having free COVID-19 drive thru testing in Mullins and Marion respectively.

There is no pre-registration or appointment necessary. You must have a valid ID. Viral testing ONLY.

When:

  • MUSC: June 9, 16, and 23, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • HCPSC: June 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where:

  • MUSC: 2829 East Hwy 76, Mullins
  • HCPSC: 145 Palmetto Pointe Road, Marion

