Free COVID-19 testing in Mullins and Marion

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina and Health Care Partners of South Carolina are having free COVID-19 drive thru testing in Mullins and Marion respectively.
There is no pre-registration or appointment necessary. You must have a valid ID. Viral testing ONLY.
When:
- MUSC: June 9, 16, and 23, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- HCPSC: June 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where:
- MUSC: 2829 East Hwy 76, Mullins
- HCPSC: 145 Palmetto Pointe Road, Marion
