COVID-19 vaccines available across Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled at the following locations in the Grand Strand and Pee areas, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Monday January 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Darlington County Fire Department Station #3, 586 Gilchrist Rd., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 1, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Francis Marion University Smith Student Center, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Cane Branch Baptist Church, 760 Cane Branch Rd., Loris, SC 29569 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 2, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Bennettsville Community Center, 714 Marlboro St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 Carver St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

The DHEC clinics are free and there are no deductibles, co-insurance or copays. The vaccines will be available by walk-ins or appointment by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. The Pfizer vaccine is now being offered at all locations, according to DHEC.

Most current vaccine clinic information is available at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator, and current testing site information at scdhec.gov/findatest.