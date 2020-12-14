Free DHEC testing sites in your area

DHEC sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
- December 14, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 14, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 15, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, SC 29585. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 16, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Highway 17 North, Little River, SC 29566. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 16, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree, SC 29556. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 17, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Mullins Park Street Gym, 615 N. Park St., Mullins, SC 29574. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 17, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coastal Carolina University (KK Parking Lot), 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 18, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Wild Water and Wheels, 910 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 18, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pearl Whack Community Center, 81 Society St., Greeleyville, SC 29056. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 19, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, St. James High School, 10800 Highway 707, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 14-18, 2020, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432 or scdhec.gov/gettested.
- Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
- Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
- Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
- Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
- Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
- Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
- Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
- Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
- Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
- Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
- Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
- Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
- Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC 29566
- Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
- Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Partner Testing
Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
- December 14, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Hartsville CareSouth Carolina, 1268 S. 4th St., Hartsville, SC 29550. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 14, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Dr., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 14, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 14, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 14, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 14, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 14, 2020, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets-Hwy 17, 10835 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Hartsville CareSouth Carolina, 1268 S. 4th St., Hartsville, SC 29550. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Dr., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 15, 2020, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bishopville Chamber of Commerce, 102 N. Main St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Darlington-Hartsville Church of Christ, 901 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy., Hartsville, SC 29550. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Hartsville CareSouth Carolina, 1268 S. 4th St., Hartsville, SC 29550. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Dr., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 16, 2020, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth, Dillon Department of Social Services (DSS), 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Hartsville CareSouth Carolina, 1268 S. 4th St., Hartsville, SC 29550. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Dr., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 17, 2020, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Hartsville CareSouth Carolina, 1268 S. 4th St., Hartsville, SC 29550. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Dr., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- December 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 18, 2020, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 19, 2020, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 20, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 20, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- December 20, 2020, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.