Free DHEC testing sites in your area

DHEC sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

December 14, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

December 14, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged

December 15, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, SC 29585. *Preregistration encouraged

December 16, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Highway 17 North, Little River, SC 29566. *Preregistration encouraged

December 16, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree, SC 29556. *Preregistration encouraged

December 17, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Mullins Park Street Gym, 615 N. Park St., Mullins, SC 29574. *Preregistration encouraged

December 17, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coastal Carolina University (KK Parking Lot), 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. *Preregistration encouraged

December 18, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Wild Water and Wheels, 910 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575. *Preregistration encouraged

December 18, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pearl Whack Community Center, 81 Society St., Greeleyville, SC 29056. *Preregistration encouraged

December 19, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, St. James High School, 10800 Highway 707, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. *Preregistration encouraged

December 14-18, 2020, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432 or scdhec.gov/gettested.

·

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC 29566

Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.