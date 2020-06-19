Free drive-through COVID-19 testing available in Robeson County

A car turns in at a location for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Prisma Richland Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) — The Robeson County Department of Public Health announced the opening of five free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites.

The testing sites will be operated by CORE, the Community Organized Relief Effort.

All testing sites listed below will occur Friday and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm each day.

Testing Locations and dates:

June 26 – 27: First Missionary Baptist Church, Parkton

July 10 – 11: St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center/Solid Rock Ministries, Red Springs

July 17 – 18: Rowland Depot, Rowland

July 24 – 25: RB Dean/Townsend Middle School Campus, Maxton

July 31 – Aug.1: Mill Branch Baptist Church, Fairmont

The Robeson County Health Department said testing is available to asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals ages 16 and older.

The health department also wanted to remind individuals that symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Those interested in being tested can preregister at this link.

Testing is self-administered orally and persons interested in going to the testing sites listed can watch a youtube video on how to test yourself at the sites.

For more information about the testing sites or Robeson County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, can contact the Robeson County Health Department at (910) 671-3200.