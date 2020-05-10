Free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites coming to Robeson County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Two free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Robeson County.

The Robeson County Department of Public Health and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina made the announcement Friday. The testing sites will be operated with support Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), an emergency relief nonprofit organization, the county said in a news release.

The Robeson County Department of Public Health testing site opens on May 13 at Robeson Community College in Lumberton, and the Lumbee Tribe testing site opens on May 17 at the Lumbee Tribal (Turtle) Building in Pembroke.

A registration link will open Monday May 11, where you will be able to choose your preferred testing site. All Robeson County residents and Lumbee tribal area residents who qualify for a test may make an appointment through the portal.

A driver’s license, social security card, Lumbee tribal card or other valid form of ID will be accepted for identification purposes at the time of appointment.

Testing at both sites is open to individuals ages 16 and older, including the asymptomatic and symptomatic.

Anyone over 18 years old who is interested in volunteering at the test site can contact Linda Maynor Oxendine at (910) 734-9942.

