Free COVID-19 drive-through testing continues in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Sunday marked the first day of COVID-19 drive-through testing at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex in Pembroke.

More than 130 people were tested within the first three hours Sunday, Lumbee Tribe Public Relations Manager Tasha Oxendine said.

Each participant was also given a hot meal courtesy of World Central Kitchen through collaboration with Fuller’s BBQ Restaurant.

The testing site was open Sunday from noon through 5 p.m. Testing will also be offered Monday and Tuesday at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The Robeson County Department of Public Health began COVID-19 testing last Wednesday at Robeson Community College. That testing site runs Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These testing sites will run while supplies last.

The testing is a result of a partnership with emergency relief nonprofit organization CORE Response, the Robeson County Department of Public Health and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Registration is still available. To register visit http://robesoncovidtesting.com

