Frustration mounts for Lumberton gym owner as restrictions continue

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Phase 2 remains in place for North Carolina, which means gyms must still be closed.

Some in the industry are growing frustrated waiting for the green light from Raleigh.

“We need to get people back in the gym,” CrossFit QFE owner and head coach Hollie Bass said. “We need to get people working out. It’s very frustrating.”

For around a month now, she’s been holding outdoor sessions so members can still get their reps in. But she’s still waiting for the go ahead to fully open the doors to her 10,000 square foot facility.

“People need that ability to workout because of stress or anxiety or depression” she said. “Exercise obviously helps with all that not just from a physical standpoint, but also from a mental state.”

Bass said there would be plenty of space to socially distance while working out inside. She also said that it’s getting too hot for outdoor classes.

She plans to have some with doctor’s orders workout indoors beginning next week. According to a letter sent last month from the state attorney general’s office, NC governor Roy Cooper interprets his order as allowing that.

“We feel like we can really adhere to those guidelines and keep people safe. And we’re not given the opportunity to even implement that,” she said.

Governor Cooper last week announced that Phase Two would continue for another three weeks, now slated to continue through July 17 at 5 p.m. Phase Two does not allow indoor gyms to reopen.

“I know this virus has been very hard on business owners still under restrictions who are anxious to open their doors,” Governor Cooper said during a news conference last Wednesday. “We want them to open safely.”

Bass remains skeptical as to when the restrictions will be lifted.

“We’re just getting pushed back and pushed back and pushed back indefinitely with no clear guidelines of ‘this is what you’re going to be able to do,'” she said.

