Georgetown Co. deputies offer to pickup/deliver prescription medication to seniors, high-risk residents amid outbreak

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is offering to pick-up and deliver prescription medication for seniors and high-risk residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will have deputies begin delivering prescriptions on Monday, March 23, according to a news release on Friday.

The service will be for older adults and other county residents who are identified as having a higher risk of serious health complications if they were to contract COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are at higher risk from severe illness include adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions that include heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV and asthma.

Deputies have already coordinated with pharmacies in Georgetown County on pick-up and delivery of prescription medication under these guidelines:

People call their pharmacy as they normally do for a prescription and inform someone a deputy will pick it up for delivery;

The person prescribed for the medicine calls the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday to arrange a pick-up and delivery;

The medication’s cost has been pre-paid;

The recipient shows the deputy a valid photo ID to prove ownership and signs for the prescription.

“Please be patient with us as we get this underway,” said Sheriff Weaver, “and I hope this helps stop the spread in some small way.”

