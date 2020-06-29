GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court are closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The 14-day closure is effective immediately. According to Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jackie Broach, at least one employee tested positive.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Conway man charged with attempted murder after crash, firing gun at someone
- Deputies: Georgetown man hits FCSO cruiser head-on after multi-county chase
- Fans to return to Florence Motor Speedway this holiday weekend
- AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks
- Georgetown Co. Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19