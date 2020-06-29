Georgetown Co. Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court are closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The 14-day closure is effective immediately. According to Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jackie Broach, at least one employee tested positive.

The Georgetown Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court are closed for 14 days effective immediately. — Georgetown County, S.C. (@GtCounty) June 29, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: