Georgetown Co. Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court are closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The 14-day closure is effective immediately. According to Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jackie Broach, at least one employee tested positive.

