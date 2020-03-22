Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to pick-up medicine for seniors and high-risk residents

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders are taking on some additional duties in the wake of the outbreak.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is offering to pick-up and deliver prescription medication for seniors and high-risk residents.
Deputies will begin delivering prescriptions on Monday, March 23 and have already coordinated with pharmacies in Georgetown County on pick-up and delivery of prescription medication.
Latest Headlines
- ‘Health and safety paramount’: IOC Board considering postponement amid COVID-19 updates
- Kroger stores in SC to block off time for seniors and the high-risk
- ‘You’re an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself.’ Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
- Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes 1st U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus
- One transported after fire in Murrells Inlet