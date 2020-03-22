Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to pick-up medicine for seniors and high-risk residents

close up of a hand handling prescriptions pills as a concept

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders are taking on some additional duties in the wake of the outbreak.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is offering to pick-up and deliver prescription medication for seniors and high-risk residents.

Deputies will begin delivering prescriptions on Monday, March 23 and have already coordinated with pharmacies in Georgetown County on pick-up and delivery of prescription medication.

