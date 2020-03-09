Georgia district closes all schools after teacher infected

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s fourth-largest school district closed all schools for at least Tuesday after a teacher was found to have COVID-19.

Fulton County Superintendent Mike Looney tells reporters the teacher was taken away by ambulance Friday from Bear Creek Middle School in the south Atlanta suburb of Fairburn.

The teacher also worked at a middle school in East Point.

Employees and students from those two schools and a neighboring high school in Fairburn were dismissed early Monday.

Looney says the teacher “had a lot of contact with students.”

He says the closure allows for school cleanings and checks of exposed students and teachers.

