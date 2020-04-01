Girls use toy to deliver cookies while social distancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is West Nashville is doing their part to help people smile during this very uncertain time.

Rose and Holland, along with their parents, Vanessa and Trey Harris are using a remote control car to deliver care packages to the neighborhood. They strap cookies, along with activities to the top of the toy, and send it off to their neighbors.

They say it’s a creative way to keep their girls connected while social distancing and enlivening everyone’s spirits.

