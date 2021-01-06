Gov. Cooper extends modified Stay-at-Home Order for 3 more weeks; majority of NC counties ‘critical’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that the state is extending the modified Stay-at-Home Order that requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for three more weeks.

“Our other strong safety measures remain in place: the statewide mask mandate, closure of indoor bars, and limits on mass gatherings and retail establishment capacity,” Cooper said.

In the past few days, North Carolina has seen some of the highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers. 96 counties are now labeled as “red” or “orange,” meaning critical or substantial virus spread.

“A new, highly contagious strand of the virus has been detected in the United States. We need to act as if it’s already here in North Carolina even though it hasn’t yet been confirmed. This should inspire every one of us to double down on safety precautions,” Cooper said on Wednesday.

on Wednesday, Dr. Cohen issued a new Secretarial Directive to caution in stark terms against leaving home for any reason other than work, school, exercise, health care needs or groceries. Simply put, don’t go places indoors where people aren’t wearing masks.

“Deciding to stay home or say no to an invitation to get together indoors can be hard, especially with people we know and trust, but it is necessary to save lives,” Cooper said. “As we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are also helping local hospitals and health departments to support their vaccine efforts. Getting the vaccine out quickly is the most urgent priority right now, and we will use everything and everyone needed to get the job done.”

To support vaccine efforts, Gov. Cooper has mobilized the NC National Guard to coordinate with the NC Department of Health and Human Services and NC Emergency Management. For now, this mobilization includes approximately 50 Guardsmen and women, and NC will add more as needed.