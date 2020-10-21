Gov. Cooper extends Phase 3 due to increasing COVID-19 trends

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina’s Phase 3 of reopening has been extended by three weeks due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 across the state.

Phase 3 was set to expire on Friday.

“Like states across the country, our numbers continue to be higher than we want,” the governor said.

Cooper’s comments come as North Carolina now has more than 250,00 lab-confirmed cases of the disease and 4,000 deaths.

June 8 — 1,000th death reported

Aug. 4 — 2,000th death reported

Sept. 11 — 3,000th death reported

Oct. 21 — 4,000th death reported

Hospitalizations also reached numbers the state has not reported since late July.

The 1,219 patients in hospitals is the highest single-day total since July 28 (1,236).

Earlier Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety sent a letter to local leaders asking them to help slow the spread of the virus.

The letter was sent to county and municipal leaders in 36 counties that met the following metrics:

The county has had 300 or more new cases in the last 14 days and has been identified by the White House Task Force as a county of concern.

The rate of cases is greater than 50 cases per 10,000 people.

The county is one of the three most populous in the state.

The letter also detailed actions to consider that have less severe penalties for violating COVID-19 executive orders than what is available through the state-level emergency powers.

The penalty for violating the state-level executive order is limited to criminal citations, which could result in imprisonment.

City and county governments can create ordinances that carry more flexible consequences such as civil fines.

Examples of local actions include:

Adopting an ordinance that imposes a civil penalty for violating its provisions.

Issuing a local Emergency Proclamation setting higher standards to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting the local health director to issue and enforce an Imminent Hazard Abatement Order against entities whose actions, including failure to comply with the governor’s executive order, present an imminent hazard to your community.

Letters were sent to leaders in the following counties: