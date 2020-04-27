Gov. McMaster expected to extend State of Emergency for 15 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is expected to extend the State of Emergency for South Carolina on Monday, the same day it is set to expire.

The extension will be active for 15 days.

“The main thing we have to do is be sure that as we come out of this, we continue the social distancing,” said Gov. McMaster on Sunday. “If we’re smart, we can come out of it quickly.”

There is no word if any items will be rescinded in that declaration.

Gov. McMaster has already allowed some retail businesses to allow in-store operations with proper social distancing and health guidelines in place.

He also lifted restrictions on boat ramps and public beach access.

The Accelerate SC Task Force, which met for the first time last Thursday, is working to figure out the best ways to re-open more businesses across the state.