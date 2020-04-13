Gov. McMaster extends state of emergency

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Sunday extending the ‘State of Emergency’ through April 27.

McMaster released his executive order Sunday night keeping previous provisions in place for at least 15 more days, as the initial order was set to expire April 12.

All previous executive orders remain in effect through the 27th including protections of first responders, virtual schooling through April, and granting emergency powers to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.