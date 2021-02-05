Gov. McMaster, first lady donate plasma after COVID-19 recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and the first lady donated convalescent plasma after recovering from COVID-19.

McMaster and his wife, Peggy, donated with the American Red Cross of South Carolina, according to a press release from the Red Cross.

“I have had the opportunity to learn a lot about convalescent plasma over the past few months and the important role it plays in helping patients currently battling COVID-19,” McMaster said.

McMaster encouraged anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.

Joined @1stLadySC to donate convalescent plasma today at @RedCrossSC. As the U.S. continues to see new cases of coronavirus each day, the need for convalescent plasma to help patients battling the virus is also increasing. pic.twitter.com/eI3pV7F3K8 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 5, 2021

McMaster and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 in December.