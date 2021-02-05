Gov. McMaster, first lady donate plasma after COVID-19 recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and the first lady donated convalescent plasma after recovering from COVID-19.
McMaster and his wife, Peggy, donated with the American Red Cross of South Carolina, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
“I have had the opportunity to learn a lot about convalescent plasma over the past few months and the important role it plays in helping patients currently battling COVID-19,” McMaster said.
McMaster encouraged anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.
McMaster and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 in December.