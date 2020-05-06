Gov. McMaster, health officials plan to increase COVID-19 testing across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon in Columbia.
The briefing is expected to begin at 4:00 p.m.
Updates from Press Briefing:
- McMaster says contact tracing is “essential at this state.”
- DHEC will test residents and staff at all nursing homes in the state
- As of May 5, 1.25% of the state’s population has been tested
- Federal government has provided DHEC enough materials to test 2% of the population for May and June
- Number of cases and deaths in long-term facilities continue to grow. As of May 5, 12% of all COVID-19 cases are in these facilities, and 28% of deaths are from these facilities, DHEC says
- DHEC added 100 new contact tracers this week
- DHEC will be working to make data available for how many COVID-19 cases are in long-term care facilities broken down by residents vs. staff, rather than just a total
- Increasing testing doesn’t mean social distancing should be stopped
- McMaster hopes more decisions can be made about another phase of reopening soon
- The main focus of the briefing was increasing testing in the state