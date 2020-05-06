Gov. McMaster, health officials plan to increase COVID-19 testing across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) -- DHEC announced Wednesday it will test residents and staff for COVID-19 at every nursing home in the state.

"Many of us have family, friends and loved ones in these types of care facilities," Director Rick Toomey said. "Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities.