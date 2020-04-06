Gov. McMaster issues ‘home or work order,’ limits customers for retail businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday issued a mandatory “work or home order” for the state and a customer limit for retail businesses.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, “everyone should stay home unless working, visiting family, recreating outdoor or obtaining necessary goods. Those are the limits,” McMaster said.

“Too many people are on the roads, too many people are on the waters, too many people are in the stores, and too many people are not complying with our request concerning social distancing,” McMaster said.

For retail stores that remain open, McMaster issued a mandatory order that customers must be limited to no more than five for every 1,000 square feet or 20% capacity, whichever is less.

Those who do not comply with Gov. McMaster’s new orders will face criminal penalties including a misdemeanor charge and 30 days in jail or $100 fine for each day of violation.

“Why are we doing this now? Why not wait until later, why not earlier? That is because it is time,” said Gov. McMaster. “According to the data, according to the science, according to the facts, and according to the expert advice and guidance – as we have explained before, it is now time to make these recommended actions required.”

The rate of infection is on the rise and non-compliance is on the rise, he said.

“We hope this order will reduce the rate of infection and also reduce the non-compliance and also reduce the number of people who are losing their jobs because of the necessary orders.”

Also, the state General Assembly was ordered to work on Wednesday.

For churches on Easter, McMaster urged them to stream on the internet or meet outdoors. If they can’t do those, please provide for that social distancing in the church, the governor said.

Read the full executive order below:

