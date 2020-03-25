Gov. McMaster requests visitors to SC self-quarantine for 2 weeks

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The governor of South Carolina on Wednesday sent a request that all out of state visitors self-quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival.

That applies only to visitors planning a stay for two or more nights.

For residents of South Carolinia, there is no shelter in place order at this time. In a tweet on March 21, Gov. McMaster said a “shelter in place” order wasn’t under consideration at the time.

However, two South Carolina lawmakers are calling on Governor Henry McMaster to issue a “stay at home” order.

More than fifteen states have issued orders restricting movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Current restrictions include the three biggest cities in the United States — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

