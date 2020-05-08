COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state public health officials will provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response Friday afternoon.
The news conference is set to begin at 4 p.m. and will be held at the USC Alumni Center in Columbia.
News13 will live stream the meeting on our website here.
Count on us for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Gov. McMaster, state health officials to provide update on coronavirus response
- Florence man arrested, accused of exposing himself on steps of business
- Deputies: Robeson Co. man charged after stolen firearm, PlayStation found
- Aide to Vice President Pence tests positive for coronavirus
- Cuomo: 5-year-old New York boy dies of virus-linked illness