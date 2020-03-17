Gov. McMaster orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service; 47 total virus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina is investigating 14 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the state. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 47.

Governor Henry McMaster also announced that the state is ordering all restaurants and bars to close dine-in service beginning Wednesday morning.

The state is also prohibiting organized events of 50 or more people from being held at any publicly owned facility.

Locations of the 14 new cases:

Beaufort County: 1

Charleston County: 2

Calhoun County: 1

Kershaw County: 5

Lexington County: 1

Richland County: 1

York County: 1

Greenville County: 1

Horry County: 1

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

“This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously.”

