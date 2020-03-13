Gov. McMaster to declare state of emergency due to coronavirus, order schools in 2 counties to close

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster will declare a state of emergency due to coronavirus and order schools in two counties to close.

Gov. McMaster is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m on Friday, where he will declare a state of emergency and order schools in Lancaster and Kershaw counties to close, a press release from the Office of the Governor says.

“Citing the fact that Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas in the state in which there is evidence of community spread of the virus, Governor McMaster’s order will also direct that schools in those counties will be closed for a period of 14 days,” the release says. ” Additionally, the governor order will direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.”

Other actions to be included in Gov. McMaster’s executive order include:

All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour

Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately

DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations

State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately

The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated

