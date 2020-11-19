Gov. McMaster to speak on COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving holiday at 5:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 during the press conference Thursday evening.

The purpose of the press conference is to encourage South Carolinians to prepare for a safe holiday season and be mindful of the on-going pandemic.

Thursday’s press conference is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia.

