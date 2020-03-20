Gov. orders law enforcement to disperse crowds at SC beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered law enforcement to disperse crows gathered at the state’s beaches.

McMaster said the order is intended to save lives amidst the state of emergency in South Carolina to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“Coastal residents can responsibly maintain social distance while enjoying our state’s beaches,” the governor posted on Friday afternoon.

The governor’s orders make it unlawful for people to congregate unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer; or

A person violating the provisions of this order is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than one hundred dollars or imprisoned for not more than thirty days. People can be cited with a ticket.