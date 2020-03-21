Governor McMaster allows curbside beer and wine sale, extends income tax deadline

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor McMaster took additional actions Saturday to help the state brace for COVID-19’s impacts.

In an executive order, McMaster directed the Department of Revenue to waive additional regulations. That’s in order for restaurants to include sealed containers of beer and wine in curbside pickup or to-go orders.

McMaster also had the Department of Revenue conform the state’s income tax deadline to July 15, which is now the federal income tax deadline.

Other state taxes will remain delayed until June 1.

McMaster has asked construction contractors to donate whatever personal protective equipment they can spare to healthcare professionals and state agencies. That includes respirators masks, which are often used at construction sites.

The Department of Administration reports that for 52 of 74 state agencies, over half of employees were working from home as of Friday afternoon.

