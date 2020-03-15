Governor McMaster set to hold press conference on COVID-19 response

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor McMaster is set to hold a press conference to provide an update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The press conference is planned for 4 p.m. Sunday at the SC Emergency Operations Center.

McMaster will be joined by state public health officials.

