Grand Strand golf courses taking coronavirus precautions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Golf courses across the Grand Strand are taking precautions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Founders Group International operates 21 golf courses across the Grand Strand. While other businesses like restaurants are closing, all the courses are staying open.

That’s according to Steve Mays, who’s the president of Founders Group International. He says the courses are taking special precautions.

Golf carts are sanitized after every round and golfers can walk throughout some courses. Golfers are also asked to leave the flag in holes and employees are no longer carrying any golf bags. Like other restaurants, clubhouses are only offering takeout meals.

Mays says golf is one activity that can be enjoyed, while also minimizing the potential to spread the virus through social distancing.

“We still feel like it is a good form of exercise and a kind of diversion from what’s going on with all of the steps that we’ve put in place,” he said. “Once we get them out here in the open air, it’s just a great time.”

Mays says founders group international is tracking COVID-19 cases daily to see if courses need to close.