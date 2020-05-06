Grand Strand Health resumes visitation for COVID-19 negative patients

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand Medical Center and all Grand Strand Health facilities will resume allowing visitors for COVID-19 negative patients.

Beginning Wednesday, one adult visitor will be permitted for each patient arriving for all types of care, Grand Strand Health announced. Visitation will be restricted for patents who tested positive for COVID-19 or are still waiting for test results.

“Nobody wants to get back to taking care off all patients faster than we do, but we are taking a cautious approach as we learn what our new normal will look like,” Chief Nursing Officer, Tiffany Keys said. “We know that it’s most important to our patients what they have a loved one by their side during their visit or after a surgery. With our universal protections in place, we are confident that we have created a safe environment for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Grand Strand Health will be using the following guidelines:

All visitors must be adults 18+ with careful consideration of those 69+

Patients under 18 will be allowed to have both mother and father in the room, including overnight visitation

Laboring mothers will be allowed to have their support person stay overnight

Visitation exceptions for extraordinary situations will be carefully evaluated and must be pre-approved

They will continue to restrict patients with positive or pending results for COVID-19

Visitors can enter the building through the main entrance or the ER entrance off Hwy 17 Bypass between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., Grand Strand Health said.

