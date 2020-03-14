Grand Strand Health to place restrictions on visitors starting Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials at Grand Strand Health facilities announced Saturday they plan to place some restrictions on visitors to protect against the novel coronavirus.

The following restrictions will be effective at 7 a.m. Sunday at Grand Strand Health facilities, according to a press release.

• All visitors must be adults 18-69 years of age.

• Children under 18 will not be allowed to enter the facility, unless presenting for care.

• Adults age 70 and older will not be allowed to enter the facility, unless presenting for care.

• Government issued identification must be presented at the time of screening to verify age.

• Visitation exceptions for extraordinary situations will be carefully evaluated and must be pre-approved.

• Patients with pending results for COVID-19 testing will not be allowed to have any visitors of any age until the test is returned from SCDHEC and confirmed negative.

“While we don’t have any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue to evaluate our efforts to protect our patients, our staff and our community,” Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Keys said in a statement. “With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to limit visitors in order to protect our most vulnerable and prevent the potential spread of any illness in our facilities.”

