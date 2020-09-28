Grand Strand hospitals, pharmacies stock up on twice as many flu shots to prepare for possible shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand pharmacies and hospitals are purchasing double the amount of flu shots they normally would from manufacturers for this season because they’re concerned there may be a shortage.

“We hope there’s not a shortage,” Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said.

More people could be getting the flu shot this year, and the influx could cause a shortage.

“25% of the people say they’re more likely to get a flu vaccine this year,” Resetar said.

Pharmacist Tiffany Combs at Nye’s Pharmacy in Conway agrees.

“I feel like that people who are less likely, who’ve been less likely to get the flu shot, are going to be more likely to get it this year,” Combs said.

Local pharmacies like Nye’s in Conway are preparing, asking manufacturers for twice the amount of shots they usually do for the flu season.

“We knew that when the coronavirus hit, that we’d probably see an influx,” Combs said.

Combs tells News13 she’s ordered 300 vials of the formula to prepare for the influx of people coming in to get the shot. Local hospitals like Tidelands Health are doing the same.

“We’ve processed a request to almost double that order as well,” Resetar said.

They ordered 8,000 flu shots in February and a few months after that ordered another 7,000.

“We probably won’t know for certain that we received that additional order until sometime in the early part of October,” Resetar said.

However, Tidelands Health may not be able to receive any extra shots.

“We can continue to search vendors, but if we can’t get it, we won’t be able to get it,” Resetar said.

Resetar said South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be giving out flu vaccinations at their health departments instead of schools because many children are learning virtually this year.

Nye’s Pharmacy can ask vendors for more flu shots too and some of those vendors who don’t normally make flu shots are doing so now, to prepare.

Grand Strand Health says more vaccines are being made this year and they’re monitoring the industry on whether there will be issues.

Statement from Grand Strand Health on Possible Flu Shot Shortage

“Physicians are suggesting that more people will receive them due to the pandemic. Some people want to wait until mid-October to get the vaccine rather than earlier, so that is a decision to make.“

“The reports we have are stating that more vaccines are being made this year than last year. Grand Strand Health received our first shipment almost a month ahead of our usual time allowing us to start administering earlier. They have injections and nasal spray available for our communities for the vaccines, so we will continue to monitor the industry providers for intel on whether there will be an issue later.“

– Dawn Fairchild, Registered Nurse, Grand Strand Health

But for now, officials are continuing to recommend the public to get the shot this year more than any other year.

“With the coronavirus, who knows, Combs said. “You’re more likely to have complications with it, and if you can prevent any problems, I mean, it’s worth getting it.”